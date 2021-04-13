|
Credorax enables Hostinger to accept and process cross-border payments

Tuesday 13 April 2021 14:07 CET | News

Israel-based PSP and merchant acquiring bank Credorax and Lithuania-based web hosting provider Hostinger have announced a partnership that will enable Hostinger to accept and process cross-border payments globally in more than 120 currencies.

Hostinger joins Credorax’s roster of web hosting services and digital SaaS partners, including SEMRush and NordVPN. Hostinger will have access to Credorax’s tailor-made acquiring solution, including smooth onboarding, approval rate optimisation and analysis, FX conversion optimisation, and proactive 24/7 merchant account monitoring. The web hosting provider will also benefit from Credorax’s 3-D Secure solution, ensuring compliance with the PSD2 requirements for Strong Consumer Authentication.

Credorax is a payments service provider and fully licensed merchant acquiring bank that provides cross-border processing for ecommerce and omni-channel payments. Credorax merchants can accept more than one hundred cards and local payment methods and get paid in their currency of choice.


