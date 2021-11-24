|
Cornerstone Bank and Credova partner to launch BNPL service

Wednesday 24 November 2021

US-based Cornerstone Bank and local BNPL platform Credova have joined forces to launch noka to handle loan origination. 

As part of the mutual agreement, Cornerstone Bank will launch noka, which will handle loan origination for Credova. 

Credova Is an online shopping platform that offers four no-interest intallments for websites selling outdoor recreational, farm, ranch, and home goods. Cornerstone Bank is based in Fargo, and, with almost 100 years of experience, it counts for 11 branches in North and South Dakota. 

The two institutions joined hands as the BNPL market continues to increase worldwide, including in the US. Online shoppers who are looking to buy goods and pay in monthly installments across the country already have several options like Affirm, Afterpay, and Klarna, but Credova specifically focuses on outdoor recreation and farm goods, counting for 15 partnered online shops so far.

