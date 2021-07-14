|
Conotoxia enables bank account payments

Wednesday 14 July 2021 11:27 CET | News

US-based multi-currency financial services portal Conotoxia has announced that they have enabled bank account payments for customers.

In 2020, Conotoxia launched its money transfer service for customers to send money from the US to Europe, and is now expanding its range of payment methods. Customers can make online money transfers from 42 US states denominated in 28 currencies.

According to the company, the payment by bank account option joins the existing Visa and Mastercard credit card payment methods offered within their money transfer service. Via this feature, customers can use verified online payments from their bank accounts.


