Clip receives USD 250 mln investment, achieves unicorn status

Friday 11 June 2021 15:01 CET | News

Clip, a Mexico-based digital payments and commerce platform, has announced that it has received a USD 250 million capital investment.

The investment was led by the SoftBank Latin America Fund and Viking Global Investors LP, and it establishes Clip as the first payments Unicorn in Mexico, with a valuation approaching USD 2 billion.

Clip enables businesses to access a range of financial and commerce solutions through its proprietary technology platform, ecosystem of distribution partners and channels, and an engagement model that is open to new participants in the digital economy.

Clip's list of investors also includes General Atlantic, Ribbit Capital, Goldman Sachs, Dalus Capital, Banorte, and Amex Ventures among others.


Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: Mexico
