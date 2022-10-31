Clearpay partners with Square and BFC to support ecommerce

As part of the initiative, British designers that are a part of the BFC network can take part in an ecommerce mentoring package provided by the duo that aims to boost business growth and make their collections available worldwide. It comes as part of BFC’s business development programme, which is supported by the organisation’s foundation.
The offer is exclusive to the first 10 designers that register their interest, with further benefits that also include waived ecommerce processing fees for up to 10,000 pounds, free one-year access to the Square Online Performance Plan, and upfront consultation to guide website development.
The initiative builds upon Clearpay’s already established relationship with the BFC, through which it supports the organisation as London Fashion Week’s principal partner.
In a release, BFC’s officials said that the firm appreciated Clearpay’s commitment to supporting designers through its partnership and financial funding. They added that by offering its current cohort of designers free access to ecommerce integration, BFC is supporting them to take another key step in becoming an established brand, driving their business forward.
In August 2022, Square integrated Clearpay in the UK to provide Buy Now, Pay Later capabilities to sellers across online and in-person commerce.
The integration enables Square sellers in the UK to offer a BNPL solution that allows customers to pay in four interest-free instalments over a six-week period while merchants get paid right away. For online purchasing, Clearpay will now be embedded as a payment option within Square Online’s checkout system, giving sellers the opportunity to improve their average purchase size, increase basket conversion and attract more customers.
Sellers will also be able to accept Clearpay in-person at the buyer checkout stage through any Square point of sale software, Square Point of Sale, Square Appointments, Square for Retail, and Square for Restaurants. Sellers who accept payments via Square’s Virtual Terminal dashboard can offer Clearpay via text message Pay Links or by using Square Terminal hardware.
