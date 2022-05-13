Citi expands ecommerce payments offering through EBANX

As ecommerce continues to expand in Latin America, with a forecast of more than 30% of growth in 2022, according to EBANX’s Beyond Borders study, the collaboration will help Citi’s institutional clients in the region increase payments acceptance and optimise local card processing, that could better position them in the competitive economy.
Through EBANX’s platform, institutional merchants will be able to collect from a variety of payment methods such as credit cards, e-wallets, and instant and local payment methods. On the consumer side, customers will benefit from access to their preferred payment methods throughout the structure of EBANX operation.
Citi’s officials stated that their objective is to amplify payment options for institutional clients with local and regional reach through a comprehensive consumer payments solution, while building the foundation for a seamless value proposition experience.
This collaboration supplements Citi’s existing offering in Brazil and Mexico, where Spring by CitiSM, the bank’s Treasury and Trade Solutions (TTS) business digital consumer payments solution for corporate and institutional clients, is available since 2020 in Mexico and 2021 in Brazil.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions