Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Citcon to introduce plugins for merchants to pay with Alipay, WeChat Pay, UnionPay

Monday 27 July 2020 14:43 CET | News

US-based payments platform that helps merchants accept mobile wallets Citcon has revealed it will introduce a set of plugins built for ecommerce platforms.

These will allow them to accept alternative payment methods, including Alipay, WeChat Pay, China UnionPay, and credit cards without coding. The plugins will work with many ecommerce platforms, such as Shopify, Salesforce Commerce Cloud, Magento, SAP Hybris, Woo Commerce, API Cloud, and others to be released later in 2020.

Mobile Payments Today revealed that the company cited data showing ecommerce shopping during April and May was 7% higher than levels seen during the 2019 holiday shopping season, reaching more than USD 153 billion. The same data showed BOPIS levels were up 195% in May, compared with the same year-ago period.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Citcon, plugins, merchants, Alipay, WeChat Pay, UnionPay, payments, mobile wallets, US, ecommerce, alternative payment methods
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more






Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like