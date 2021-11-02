|
Checkbook secures USD 10 million in Series A

Tuesday 2 November 2021 11:13 CET | News

US-based accounts payable platform Checkbook closed Series A funding with USD 10 million led by MassMutual Ventures.

According to the press release, in the US alone, almost 14 billion checks were sent and USD 19 trillion in funds were transferred in 2019. Checkbook built a solution that provides a flexible way to transmit funds in real-time and there’s no need for recipients to sign up for any service or download any app.

The platform provides businesses with solutions that fit their needs whether it’s pushing a payment directly to their recipient’s bank or sending them a virtual card, allowing senders to earn money with every payment. The payments can be sent online without requiring recipient’s ACH info, thereby completing the last mile of payments with ease.


