News

Charge Anywhere offers software applications for Castles POS terminals

Thursday 24 September 2020 15:04 CET | News

Charge Anywhere and Castles Technology has announced the release of Charge Anywhere's QuickSale software applications with the Castles SATURN series of Smart POS terminals.

Charge Anywhere's STEM Remote Terminal Management system for QuickSale Android Smart Terminals solves the challenges of supporting merchant payment terminals with real-time remote updates. 

Castles SATURN line of devices includes the SATURN1000F, an Android Smart POS Terminal with a 5.5" colour touchscreen, contact and contactless EMV with PIN on glass. Having the capability to be used as a countertop as well as a mobile device, the SATURN1000F is versatile enough to support merchants of all types, from retail to hospitality, enabling line busting, curb checkout/pickup and pay-at-the-table.

An alternative to the SATURN1000F is SATURN1000-E, a colour touchscreen, contact and contactless EMV tablet. Both devices support Wi-Fi and 4G LTE communications. The larger, SATURN7000 tablet offers these same features in a 7" screen format, well suited for QSR and traditional restaurant businesses, enabling ordering and paying at the table. 

Keywords: Charge Anywhere, Castles, POS terminals, retail, in-store payments, payment terminal
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: World
