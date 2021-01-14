|
Cerence, Xevo to deliver Cerence Pay's contactless payment capabilities into vehicles

Friday 15 January 2021

Cerence and Xevo have formed a strategic collaboration to deliver Cerence Pay contactless payment capabilities into vehicles via the Xevo Market commerce and services platform.

According to the press release, Xevo Market, already live in millions of connected vehicles on the road today, enables ordering, completing transactions, and taking advantage of services with popular brands via the in-vehicle touchscreen – and now via voice with Cerence Pay – while on the go.

Thanks to the partnership, leveraging Xevo Market and Cerence Pay’s voice technology will enhance and expand the companies’ already impressive in-vehicle offerings by making it even simpler for consumers to make purchases and complete contactless payment transactions from the car. Drivers will not only have the ability to find nearby locations and order from popular brands in a variety of categories such as food, fuel, parking, and more, but also pay securely through their vehicle using their voice. The partnership will also help drive new revenue opportunities for OEMs.

Furthermore, Cerence and Xevo will look beyond in-car commerce to further integrate their offerings with the goal of delivering a safer, more productive, and satisfying in-car experience. By integrating Cerence Drive’s conversational AI capabilities with Xevo Glass, the evolution of Xevo’s Journeyware, a full-featured infotainment platform, the companies will provide automakers with a complete, all-in-one solution that is fully customisable to meet the needs of their individual brands and drivers.


