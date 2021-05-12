CashtoCode enters Irish market, for iGaming operators seeking new cash deposit options

According to the press release, the CashtoCode service, which allows customers to top up iGaming accounts via in-store cash deposits, is now available for customers to use at over 3,500 retail locations in Ireland. Payzone is Ireland’s biggest network of eloading services and infrastructure, enabling shops to facilitate mobile top ups, payment services, Leap card and bill payments such as prepaid utility.
CashtoCode is a closed-loop cash deposit option for online merchants and iGaming operators such as Netbet, one of the first operators to offer CashtoCode to its customers in Ireland. It is a low-risk payments solution since its vouchers cannot be transferred and can only be redeemed by the account holder/iGaming customer, thereby eliminating the risk of fraud or money laundering.
The service is available for users at any Payzone location, as well as being chargeback free for operators, a common issue with many iGaming payment products.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions