CashtoCode enters Irish market, for iGaming operators seeking new cash deposit options

Wednesday 12 May 2021 15:03 CET | News

CashtoCode, the instant cash payment service for online merchants, has announced its expansion into Ireland via its partnership with Payzone.

According to the press release, the CashtoCode service, which allows customers to top up iGaming accounts via in-store cash deposits, is now available for customers to use at over 3,500 retail locations in Ireland. Payzone is Ireland’s biggest network of eloading services and infrastructure, enabling shops to facilitate mobile top ups, payment services, Leap card and bill payments such as prepaid utility. 

CashtoCode is a closed-loop cash deposit option for online merchants and iGaming operators such as Netbet, one of the first operators to offer CashtoCode to its customers in Ireland. It is a low-risk payments solution since its vouchers cannot be transferred and can only be redeemed by the account holder/iGaming customer, thereby eliminating the risk of fraud or money laundering.

The service is available for users at any Payzone location, as well as being chargeback free for operators, a common issue with many iGaming payment products. 


