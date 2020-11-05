|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Cashfree, TradeIndia partner to enable digital payment solutions

Friday 6 November 2020 14:41 CET | News

India-based payments gateway, Cashfree, has announced its partnership with B2B marketplace TradeIndia to enable online payments collection through cards, UPI, internet banking, and other digital solutions as a part of its TradeKhata offering.

The integration with Cashfree allows the SMEs on TradeKhata to make payouts, automate invoicing, and streamline customer management. Additionally, Cashfree will also allow TradeIndia to verify SME accounts when they sign up onto the TradeKhata platform.

According to techgenyz.com, Cashfree has introduced solutions such as instant settlements on its payment gateway, recurring payments via subscriptions, and a UPI stack with 15 ready-to-use integrations for business payment needs including collections, disbursals, and verifications using the UPI infrastructure.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Cashfree, TradeIndia, partnership, payment gateway, B2B marketplace, online payments, cards, UPI, internet banking, payouts, automated invoicing, customer management, instant settlements, recurring payments, subscriptions
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: India
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like