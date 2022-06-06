Cashfree Payments, EasyTransfer simplify fee payments for Indian students

With this partnership, Indian students will now be able to make educational payments directly through their existing bank accounts, eliminating the need to set up a new account specifically for making such payments.
Cashfree Payments’ payment gateway offering will enable payments using payment modes like internet banking and UPI, and leverage its network of banking partners for remittance abroad. The company also ensures collection of relevant KYC of the payer and supporting documents for reporting under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme, in a streamlined digital flow. The fund settlement will occur through Authorized Dealer Banks, and directly go out to universities outside of the Indian Territory.
The EasyTransfer payments platform for Indian students will be launched by early June 2022. It will be fully customised for Indian international students and their families. It has built a team of payment professionals who speak in multiple languages, such as English, Hindi, and Urdu, and are experienced in India’s payments environment, including the extensive documents required for sending funds abroad.
Officials from Cashfree stated that partnering with EasyTransfer enables them to extend their payment solutions directly to Indian students, facilitating easier and more efficient international education payments. They will continue efforts to build such solutions for their partners, which help to create augmented customer experiences.
