Cashflows partners with IMX Software and eDynamix to optimise payments across several industries

Friday 11 June 2021 14:48 CET | News

Cashflows, a UK-based payments acceptance platform for merchants, has announced new partnerships with IMX Software and eDynamix to optimise payments across several industries.

Cashflows will enable the businesses to extend their payment offerings and boost user experience in the financial services and automotive sectors respectively. The news comes as Cashflows is expanding its reach to assist businesses across a range of industries to deploy payment and settlement solutions.

IMX Software delivers technology solutions to banks and financial service providers. Its solutions support face to face and online orders while providing a single view of business performance across multiple channels. Together with Cashflows, IMX Software merchants can now accept card payments across all their platforms including GTS.

eDynamix is a specialist software provider for motor dealerships. Its solution enables motor dealerships to sell and manage service plans, taking payment up front by direct debit or cards, for both servicing and car sales. The company has embedded Cashflows’ payment processing capabilities into their platform to increase the speed of settlement and boost the end-user experience.

Keywords:
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: United Kingdom
