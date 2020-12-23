|
Carticard, Mastercard team up to offer digital payment solutions in Egypt

Wednesday 23 December 2020 14:49 CET | News

Carticard has teamed up with Mastercard to offer its customers in Egypt digital payment solutions while aiming to incorporate more people into the digital economy.

Under this partnership, Carticard will directly distribute loans through Mastercard prepaid cards. The collaboration is aimed to boost digital transactions and help users to minimise the use of cash by providing them with access to card payments.

The collaboration is built on Carticard’s existing offering, which issues and manages cards to microfinance institutions, consumer finance companies, consumers, merchants, and freelancers in cooperation with banks. All Carticard’s offerings are certified and available on egabi FSI’s platforms. The firm also offers a microloans platform to microfinance institutions in the Middle East and Africa region.


Keywords: Carticard, Mastercard, Egypt, Africa, MENA, partnership, digital payment solutions, financial inclusion, merchants, consumers
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: Egypt
