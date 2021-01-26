Cardknox includes Google Pay to its ecommerce payment options

Merchants who integrate with Cardknox will now have the ability to offer Google Pay digital wallet and online payments to Android users at checkout, Mobile Payments Today reveals. The addition of this payment option is meant to increase online conversions, shorten the checkout process and reduce payment friction.
Google Pay can help facilitate and speed up a customer's checkout process. Customers have to add their payment information online, and then they can pay by mobile device using biometric scanning methods or by signing into the app. They don’t need to enter their payment information each time they make a purchase. The service keeps card data safe with security features like built-in authentication, transaction encryption, and fraud protection.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions