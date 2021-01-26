|
Cardknox includes Google Pay to its ecommerce payment options

Tuesday 26 January 2021 10:17 CET | News

Omnichannel payment gateway Cardknox has expanded its ecommerce payment options to include Google Pay

Merchants who integrate with Cardknox will now have the ability to offer Google Pay digital wallet and online payments to Android users at checkout, Mobile Payments Today reveals. The addition of this payment option is meant to increase online conversions, shorten the checkout process and reduce payment friction. 

Google Pay can help facilitate and speed up a customer's checkout process. Customers have to add their payment information online, and then they can pay by mobile device using biometric scanning methods or by signing into the app. They don’t need to enter their payment information each time they make a purchase. The service keeps card data safe with security features like built-in authentication, transaction encryption, and fraud protection.


More: Link


