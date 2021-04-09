|
CannaOne completes acquisition of 51% equity interest of Payright

Friday 9 April 2021 14:30 CET | News

Canada-based software technology company CannaOne Technologies has announced that it has formally closed the acquisition of a 51% equity interest of Singapore-based PSP Payright.

CannaOne issued an aggregate of 1,530,000 common shares to the current shareholders of Payright, in exchange for 6,480 common shares of Payright, representing a 51% equity interest in Payright.

Through its partnerships, Payright will act as a single-source provider of payment technology solution with global issuing and merchant acquiring. Payright is partnered with Right Choice Payments, a Major Payments Institution (MPI) license holder in Singapore. These partnerships will enable Payright to offer services and solutions for payment processing and card issuing to merchants, financial institutions, and other industry B2B or fintech partners in its market.


Keywords: CannaOne, Payright, acquisition, online payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: Singapore
