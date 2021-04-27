Caixa Econômica Federal and Fiserv establish partnership for merchant acquiring

According to the press release, the agreement will enable merchants in Latin America to access innovative capabilities and accept payments through Fiserv. The deal was signed by CAIXA Cartões, a fully owned subsidiary of CAIXA.
Fiserv will support both card present and card-not-present transactions through CAIXA-branded POS terminals and a complete, online payment gateway solution. Merchants will benefit from a proven platform capable of processing a high volume of transactions, and capabilities such as the ability to accept proximity payments via the merchant’s own mobile device.
Furthermore, CAIXA has the biggest distribution network in Brazil, with more than 26,000 physical banking service points and a presence in more than 99% of all cities in the country. The bank has the largest client base of over 146 million individual and corporate customers and about 107 million customers in its digital bank operation.
Teams at Fiserv and CAIXA are working on the full implementation of the programme, which is expected to be concluded in about 90 days.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions