Caixa Econômica Federal and Fiserv establish partnership for merchant acquiring

Tuesday 27 April 2021 12:13 CET | News

Caixa Econômica Federal has selected Fiserv for its merchant acquiring services and signed a 20-year agreement.

According to the press release, the agreement will enable merchants in Latin America to access innovative capabilities and accept payments through Fiserv. The deal was signed by CAIXA Cartões, a fully owned subsidiary of CAIXA. 

Fiserv will support both card present and card-not-present transactions through CAIXA-branded POS terminals and a complete, online payment gateway solution. Merchants will benefit from a proven platform capable of processing a high volume of transactions, and capabilities such as the ability to accept proximity payments via the merchant’s own mobile device.

Furthermore, CAIXA has the biggest distribution network in Brazil, with more than 26,000 physical banking service points and a presence in more than 99% of all cities in the country. The bank has the largest client base of over 146 million individual and corporate customers and about 107 million customers in its digital bank operation.

Teams at Fiserv and CAIXA are working on the full implementation of the programme, which is expected to be concluded in about 90 days.


More: Link


