Byrd raises USD 19 mln in Series B round

Mouro Capital led the round, with Speedinvest, Verve Ventures, Rider Global, and VentureFriends also participating.
Byrd has built a set of APIs that let retailers essentially plug in and shift the whole fulfillment operation to Byrd. That includes integrating with its warehouses to receive, store, and pick items; and it also includes connecting with a company’s merchant network, which could include a merchant’s own online storefront, but also Amazon and other marketplaces where items are sold. When an order comes in and it is time to pick and ship an item, Byrd also uses its tech to tap into a network of different shipping companies to find the cheapest and easiest way of getting an item to the buyer.
Founded in Austria in 2016, Byrd is also in the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, and France, where together it has some 15 fulfillment centers and 200 customers.
