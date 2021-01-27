|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Branch reveals Employer Payments Platform

Wednesday 27 January 2021 12:39 CET | News

Branch has unveiled the launch of an Employer Payments Platform (EPP) in order to help businesses accelerate payments. 

The reason behind the company’s decision to create the platform is to provide an integrated solution for businesses seeking faster, more reliable ways to move money to employees instantly. The Branch EPP provides employers and technology partners a free solution to deliver on-demand payments and empower their employees with tools including digital payouts of tips, wages, and other disbursements, earned wage access, fee-free banking, and paycard alternative. 

The EPP’s open APIs enable both real-time data transfer and an integrated experience within an employer or technology partner’s platform. HR, payroll, and IT platform Rippling is the most recent partner to adopt the solution, embedding the Branch EPP into its platform to offer its customers an integrated paycard alternative along with the ability to provide faster onboarding, payments, and fee-free banking to employees. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Branch, product launch, Employer Payments Platform, payments, on-demand payments, paycard, banking, API
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like