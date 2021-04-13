|
BPA company DocuPhase acquires Clearwater Payments

Tuesday 13 April 2021 14:04 CET | News

US-based business process automation company DocuPhase has announced the acquisition of Clearwater Payments, a cloud-based electronic billing and payment solution provider.

The acquisition of Clearwater Payments marks the second acquisition by DocuPhase in 2021. Earlier in April 2021 the firm acquired Treeno Software. The acquisitions enable DocuPhase to offer end-to-end payments within the A/R and AP automation marketplace.

Clearwater Payments is a cloud-based electronic billing and payment solution provider that uses an open-API technology stack and rules-based payments engine to deliver custom EBPP tools and services. The firm supports and processes B2C and B2B payments for enterprise clients in banking, insurance, and utilities.


More: Link


