News

BNPL provider Uplift launches partnership with Tripster

Friday 20 August 2021 15:32 CET | News

Travel BNPL provider Uplift has announced a new partnership with Tripster, allowing customers to pay their vacations over time with surprise-free monthly instalments through Uplift.

When booking on Tripster, customers can choose from more than 30 destinations across the US and build packages including hotel accommodations, experiences, theme park tickets, and more. 

Uplift is seamlessly integrated into the Tripster booking process, on all platforms including desktop and mobile. Customers will see the total cost at the time of booking along with the monthly payment amount. There are no late fees or prepayment penalties, and customers can travel even before they are finished making their payments. 

Uplift partners with more than 200 of the world’s leading airlines, cruise lines, resorts, and other major travel brands to offer BNPL payment options. Tripster guests can pay through Uplift’s payment options for purchase amounts beginning at USD 100.


More: Link


Keywords: BNPL, partnership, instalment payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: United States
Payments & Commerce

