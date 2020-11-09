|
BNB launches new remittance service for Africa

Monday 9 November 2020 14:31 CET | News

BNB, a Canada-based fintech that specialises in remittances, has launched a new online money transfer service that allows people to send money to friends and relatives in Africa.

Users can send money either through its network of agents or directly to the mobile phone account of the recipient.

The company has informed that it plans to extend its operations to all African countries, with Liberia now joining Sierra Leone and Guinea as a third subsidiary.

In Canada, BNB is a cashless remittance company used by customers to send money to 17 African countries including Liberia.

In Sierra Leone and Guinea, BNB has about 400 locations where customers can send and receive money.


Keywords: BNB, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Guinea, Africa, product launch, remittance, money transfer
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: Africa
