|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

BlueSnap, Chargebee partner to help merchants scale their subscription businesses on a global level

Thursday 22 April 2021 09:19 CET | News

BlueSnap has announced a partnership with Chargebee, US-based subscription billing and revenue management platform, in a bid to help merchants scale their subscription businesses on a global level.

Chargebee offers an end-to-end solution that aims to assist businesses to achieve scalable, predictable income. Via the integration of BlueSnap's all-in-one payment platform to Chargebee, businesses have access to a single solution that includes global processing for all card types, global pre-built features, 3-D Secure, chargeback management, and unified global reporting.

BlueSnap provides a payment platform designed to boost sales and reduce costs for B2B and B2C businesses. The platform supports online and mobile sales, marketplaces, subscriptions, invoice payments, manual orders through a virtual terminal, and integrated payments.

Chargebee automates the revenue operations of subscription-based business. Its SaaS platform helps SaaS, ecommerce and subscription-based businesses manage and grow their revenue by automating subscriptions, billing, invoicing, payments, and revenue recognition processes.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: BlueSnap, Chargebee, partnership, subscription payments, online payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like