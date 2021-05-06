|
BillingPlatform, GoCardless team to accelerate online payments

Thursday 6 May 2021 13:45 CET | News

US-based billing solution provider BillingPlatform and UK-based bank-to-bank payments company GoCardless have signed a partnership to boost quote-to-cash processes for businesses.

The partnership combines the Payment Gateway Framework technology and enhanced ACH debit capabilities – helping to streamline the quote-to-cash processes for businesses so they can get paid more quickly and easily. 

GoCardless has created a global bank debit network to rival credit and debit cards, as well as a payments platform designed and optimised for taking invoice, subscription, membership and installment payments. GoCardless integrates with the applications merchants use every day, giving businesses more visibility over payments and saving them significant time on non-value added tasks like payment reconciliation. GoCardless has also released open banking features within its platform.


