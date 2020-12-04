BHMI confirms support for all payment types

Payments software company BHMI has confirmed its Concourse Financial Software Suite supports all payment types, including traditional, card-based and non-card transactions as well as alternative payment options.
BHMI is constantly updating its Concourse Financial Software Suite to meet the needs of a rapidly evolving payments ecosystem. In 2019, the company announced Concourse’s support for ISO 20022 payment format standards, allowing financial institutions to overcome semantic and syntax barriers often associated with cross-border payments. The software’s most recent features allow financial institutions to support current and future infrastructure changes as the payments industry continues to evolve.
