BHMI confirms support for all payment types

Friday 4 December 2020 15:06 CET | News

Payments software company BHMI has confirmed its Concourse Financial Software Suite supports all payment types, including traditional, card-based and non-card transactions as well as alternative payment options.

BHMI is constantly updating its Concourse Financial Software Suite to meet the needs of a rapidly evolving payments ecosystem. In 2019, the company announced Concourse’s support for ISO 20022 payment format standards, allowing financial institutions to overcome semantic and syntax barriers often associated with cross-border payments. The software’s most recent features allow financial institutions to support current and future infrastructure changes as the payments industry continues to evolve.

Concourse Financial Software Suite is an integrated collection of back office products allowing companies to adapt to the rapidly changing world of payments. Concourse is an integrated package, including settlement, reconciliation, fees processing, and disputes workflow management, that reduces the complexity of back office processing.

