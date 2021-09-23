|
Bexs launches 24/7 Brazil cross-border payment solution

Thursday 23 September 2021 15:16 CET | News

Brasil-based digital bank Bexs has connected its cross-border payment platform, Bexs Pay, to Pix, an instant payment system implemented by the Central Bank of Brazil (BCB).

Pix allows online international businesses to offer Pix to its Brazilian customers, making the cross-border experience increasingly local. The system is based on registering (personal or corporate) payment keys, which can be emails, telephone numbers or the Brazilian social security number (CPF). According to the press release, currently, there are almost 300 million keys registered with such contactless payments tool, which is putting more traditional alternative payments methods, such as debit card, bank slips and bank transfers, into the background. 

Bexs facilitates access of global players from a range of industries, especially ecommerce and SaaS, to a market estimated at more than 100 million Brazilian e-shoppers. Its digital solutions, which combines local payment methods digital currency exchange, has already attracted customers from a range of regions around the world, especially in Europe, North America and Asia. Among its main partners are the Chinese giant ByteDance, owner of the TikTok application, the American brokerage firm Avenue Securities, ecommerce company B2W, and on-demand streaming platform FanHero. 


