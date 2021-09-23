Bexs launches 24/7 Brazil cross-border payment solution

Pix allows online international businesses to offer Pix to its Brazilian customers, making the cross-border experience increasingly local. The system is based on registering (personal or corporate) payment keys, which can be emails, telephone numbers or the Brazilian social security number (CPF). According to the press release, currently, there are almost 300 million keys registered with such contactless payments tool, which is putting more traditional alternative payments methods, such as debit card, bank slips and bank transfers, into the background.
Bexs facilitates access of global players from a range of industries, especially ecommerce and SaaS, to a market estimated at more than 100 million Brazilian e-shoppers. Its digital solutions, which combines local payment methods digital currency exchange, has already attracted customers from a range of regions around the world, especially in Europe, North America and Asia. Among its main partners are the Chinese giant ByteDance, owner of the TikTok application, the American brokerage firm Avenue Securities, ecommerce company B2W, and on-demand streaming platform FanHero.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions