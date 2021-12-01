|
Bexs Banco, Thunes partner to enable real-time payments to Brazil

Wednesday 1 December 2021 14:06 CET | News

Singapore-based Thunes has announced a partnership with Brazil-based Bexs Banco to help global businesses and customers make real-time payments to Brazil, including payments to Pix.

With this partnership, Brazilian recipients will be able to benefit from increased speed and transparency of inbound transactions processed by Thunes. Those using Pix will receive payments instantly. 

Since launching in November 2020, Pix has already gained more than 112 million unique users, and it became the leader in Brazil’s alternative payments arena, ensuring full interoperability between banks and fintechs in Brazil. Nine out of ten bank transfers are now made using Pix contactless payment methods, with over one billion transactions per month. 

Thunes sees strong demand for international payments to and from Latin America. Forecasts suggest global cross-border transactions will grow to USD 156 trillion in 2022, with B2B payments accounting for USD 150 trillion. Latin America’s share of these transactions is expected to increase significantly due to surging global trade in the region. The company’s existing network in the region covers over 16 countries, including Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, and Uruguay.


Keywords: Thunes, Bexs, partnership, real-time payments, contactless payments, PIX
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: Brazil
