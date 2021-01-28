|
Betzest, Neosurf partner to provide prepaid card payments for online gaming

Friday 29 January 2021 11:38 CET | News

Online casino and sportsbook Betzest has announced a partnership with Neosurf, a service provider for prepaid online payments, to enable prepaid card transactions for the online gaming industry.

Neosurf is a prepaid card method available on Betzest cashier for both deposit and withdraw transactions, offering real-time payments for European and international players.

Customers can credit their Neosurf accounts by buying online cards via credit card, check, or wire transfer. In addition, the card can also be bought offline from shops.

Betzest offers sports betting and casino games experiences under an MGA license. The company is expanding into a variety of markets and online gambling verticals such as live betting, live casino, e-sports, and virtual sports.


