|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Barclaycard Payments extends its relationship with SAP for payment acceptance

Tuesday 19 October 2021 14:51 CET | News

UK-based Barclaycard Payments has extended its relationship with B2B payments platform SAP by integrating its Smartpay gateway into SAP’s Upscale commerce platform.

Businesses signed up to SAP Upscale Commerce will be able to access Barclaycard Smartpay. SAP Upscale Commerce is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) commerce solution popular with mid-size, direct-to-consumer businesses. The platform is designed for mobile, providing users with a seamless experience across a wide range of devices. Integration with Smartpay will enable customers to convert more business online by removing friction from the payment process.

In addition, Barclaycard Payments is now offering virtual card services to businesses using SAP Ariba or SAP ERP software, giving them a simple end-to-end procure to pay experience. As a result, users will be able to minimise late payments to their suppliers and take advantage of early payment discounts. Using Barclaycard’s virtual cards on the platform will also enable SAP Ariba customers to have better control over ad-hoc purchasing and help unlock working capital, through extended payment terms.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Barclays, ERP, partnership, virtual card
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: United Kingdom
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like