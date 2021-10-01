Barclaycard Payments extends its relationship with SAP for payment acceptance

Businesses signed up to SAP Upscale Commerce will be able to access Barclaycard Smartpay. SAP Upscale Commerce is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) commerce solution popular with mid-size, direct-to-consumer businesses. The platform is designed for mobile, providing users with a seamless experience across a wide range of devices. Integration with Smartpay will enable customers to convert more business online by removing friction from the payment process.
In addition, Barclaycard Payments is now offering virtual card services to businesses using SAP Ariba or SAP ERP software, giving them a simple end-to-end procure to pay experience. As a result, users will be able to minimise late payments to their suppliers and take advantage of early payment discounts. Using Barclaycard’s virtual cards on the platform will also enable SAP Ariba customers to have better control over ad-hoc purchasing and help unlock working capital, through extended payment terms.
