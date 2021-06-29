|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Banzpay partners Stanchion Payment Solutions to ensure the optimal services delivery

Tuesday 29 June 2021 15:39 CET | News

Banzpay, a New Zealand-based fintech services provider, has partnered with Stanchion Payment Solutions, a UK-based provider of payment application solutions, to ensure the optimal delivery of services to their clients.

The transaction technology company has chosen Stanchion’s SwitchCare programme as well as their payments application technology, VERTO. These offerings allow Banzpay to deliver predictable services to their customers in the payments environment.

Banzpay first implemented Stanchion’s SwitchCare programme in 2018 to augment their existing operational team and leverage Stanchion global payments knowledge and 24/7 monitoring capabilities. Since then, Stanchion has become an integral part of the Banzpay Operations function with a specific focus on providing proactive support of day-to-day operational activities, enabling Banzpay to boost the services it delivers its customers.

Banzpay has also deployed Stanchion’s VERTO solution to enable the PIN Management functionality that underpins the services they offer to their financial institution clients. VERTO is Stanchion’s digital payment application server.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: online payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: New Zealand
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like