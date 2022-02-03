|
Banking Circle delivers faster payments for DiPocket

Thursday 3 February 2022 13:46 CET | News

DiPocket, a corporate disbursements and payment solutions provider, has partnered with payments bank, Banking Circle to improve customer access to faster payments.

Utilising Banking Circle Virtual IBAN for both company and client fund accounts, DiPocket will provide its customers with access to faster payments and SWIFT, with improved systems availability to bypass operational issues. It will also be using Banking Circle for SEPA EUR payments.

Authorised in the UK and Lithuania, and with offices in Vilnius, London, Warsaw, and Kiev, DiPocket is focused on Central and Eastern Europe and the UK. Serving large blue-chip organisations as well as upcoming innovators, DiPocket provides white labelled payment solutions including fund disbursements, card issuance for Financial Institutions and open banking solutions.


Keywords: Banking Circle, partnership, instant payments, SEPA, SWIFT
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: Europe
