Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Bank Alfalah teams up with PayFast for online payments solution

Tuesday 21 April 2020 14:52 CET | News

Pakistan-based Bank Alfalah has enabled Mastercard Payment Gateway Services (MPGS) on PayFast's payment gateway, following their partnership.

Due to this partnership, PayFast’s payment gateway solution will make it possible for customers in Pakistan to access multiple financial instruments, such as bank accounts, mobile wallets, and scheme cards (UnionPay, Visa, Mastercard).

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for digital payments increased. The partnership between PayFast and Bank Alfalah aims to provide acceptance for domestic and international Visa and Mastercard products for PayFast's ecommerce merchants’ ecosystem. 


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Bank Alfalah, PayFast, Pakistan, MPGS, payment gateway, bank account, mobile wallet, scheme card, UnionPay, Visa, Mastercard, COVID-19, digital payment, ecommerce, merchant ecosystem
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: Pakistan
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more






Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like