Bango buys NTT DOCOMO’s cross-border payment business

In addition to the acquisition, Bango noted that it has inked a long-term platform deal with the company to provide payment services in Japan for the world’s biggest merchants. Bango aims to accelerate the expansion of its global partnerships with major customers through the recent acquisition.
Bango mentioned that the acquisition will bring an expected revenue contribution of USD 5 million in FY 2022 and approximately USD 16 million in FY 2023. On top of that, the recently acquired company brought a cash balance of EUR 3.1 million.
Bango’s officials stated that after many years competing with DOCOMO Digital, they know the business and the team well. This Acquisition of DOCOMO Digital is a key, strategic deal for Bango and solidifies its leadership in the market. With the support of NTT DOCOMO, DOCOMO Digital developed relationships with the high-quality operator and merchant customers, and they are excited to bring them the benefits of the Bango platform.
