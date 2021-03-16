|
News

Banco ProCredit Ecuador, Quipu offer Garmin Pay and Fitbit Pay in Ecuador

Tuesday 16 March 2021 14:24 CET | News

Banco ProCredit Ecuador has announced that, with support from Germany-based software development company Quipu, it is now offering its clients the possibility of making payments through Garmin Pay and Fitbit Pay.

Banco ProCredit Ecuador customers can now add their Mastercard payment card to their smart watch and make payments for goods and services using Garmin and Fitbit watches.

Quipu has been running its processing centre on Compass Plus software since 2004 and delivers processing services, as well as personalisation facilities to 30 financial institutions across 11 time zones.

Quipu is an IT consultancy and software development company which provides end-to-end solutions for banks and financial institutions, from electronic payments to software systems, and hybrid cloud hosting and operations.

Compass Plus provides fully integrated payments software and services that aim to help financial institutions and payment service providers meet changing market demands. The company builds and manages all-scale electronic payment systems.


Keywords: Banco ProCredit Ecuador, Quipu , Garmin Pay, Fitbit Pay
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: Ecuador
