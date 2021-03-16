Banco ProCredit Ecuador, Quipu offer Garmin Pay and Fitbit Pay in Ecuador

Banco ProCredit Ecuador customers can now add their Mastercard payment card to their smart watch and make payments for goods and services using Garmin and Fitbit watches.
Quipu has been running its processing centre on Compass Plus software since 2004 and delivers processing services, as well as personalisation facilities to 30 financial institutions across 11 time zones.
Quipu is an IT consultancy and software development company which provides end-to-end solutions for banks and financial institutions, from electronic payments to software systems, and hybrid cloud hosting and operations.
Compass Plus provides fully integrated payments software and services that aim to help financial institutions and payment service providers meet changing market demands. The company builds and manages all-scale electronic payment systems.
