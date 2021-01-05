|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Bancard, dLocal team up to enable local currency payments for Amazon Prime Video subscribers in Paraguay

Tuesday 5 January 2021 15:25 CET | News

Bancard has teamed up with dLocal to enable payments with cards in the local currency for Amazon Prime Video subscribers in Paraguay.

Local customers with a Prime Video subscription will now be able to pay in Guaranies through credit or debit cards issued by certified local financial institutions, such as Bancard cards, with no currency fluctuations.

Amazon Prime Video offers payments with cards in the local currency through dLocal, a financial technology company specialised in payments for emerging markets.     

Users who wish to subscribe to Prime Video can visit  www.primevideo.com where the new local payment options are available.           

Bancard works with security certifications including PCI Data Security Standard, PCI Card Production, and PCI PIN Security with the aim of providing data protection for both credit and debit cardholders.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Bancard, dLocal, partnership, Paraguay, LATAM, subscription payments, Amazon Prime Video, credit cards, debit cards, PCI Data Security Standard, PCI Card Production, PCI PIN Security
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: Paraguay
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like