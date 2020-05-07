Sections
News

Azimo offers fee-free money transfers to Nigeria

Friday 1 May 2020 10:45 CET | News

Global money transfer service Azimo has announced waiving fees for transfers to Nigeria as the coronavirus crisis continues to impact global remittance flows.

Azimo is giving away USD 250,000 in fee-free transfers to Nigerian customers. The offer will run from 20 April until at least 4 May 2020. Azimo operates a digital money transfer services in Nigeria. Customers in 25 countries in Europe can send pounds and euros to any Nigerian bank in under 5 minutes via the Azimo mobile apps. 

The World Bank estimates that global remittances will decline by up to 20% in 2020 as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, a scenario that will have a dramatic effect on the Nigerian economy. Remittances to Nigeria totalled nearly USD 25 billion in 2019 and account for around 6% of the country’s GDP, meaning any decline will leave millions of Nigerian families worse off, according to a company press release. 


