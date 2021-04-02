Avianca appoints CellPoint Digital for ambitious payment orchestration project

According to the press release, the use of the Velocity Payment Orchestration Platform (POP), and CellPoint Digital will assemble and manage a unique payment eco-system for Avianca to ease customers' payment process and simplify internal processes. Over five PSPs, 40+ acquirers, and over 40+ payment methods will be fully integrated, facilitating payments worldwide. Velocity will enable Avianca to deploy 25+ new payment methods, including global e-wallets with Latin American-specific choices plus new European options to offer our customers a variety of options.
Furthermore, Velocity's roll-out will replace several current payment solutions with a single platform, radically accelerating the time to market for new acquirers and payment methods and automating key back-end processes such as refund and reconciliation. Besides, all transactions are dynamically routed to save cost and ensure the lowest rejection rate.
Overall, as the Payment Orchestration Platform will be deployed across all digital channels, including B2C (website, mobile app, chatbot), B2B, distributors, and traditional channels (call centre, airport, or city ticket offices), Avianca customers will benefit from a consistent and enhanced payment experience whichever channel they use.
Therefore, they will be invited to store their cards for future payments and enjoy a new level of flexibility – to pay in their currency of choice, with vouchers or miles, split payments between several methods, pay in instalments, or by simply clicking a weblink.
