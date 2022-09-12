Aurora Payments buys One Payment

With over USD 1 billion of volume processed annually, One Payment adds immediate scale to the Aurora platform through its acquisition.
With One Payment's East Coast presence and experience selling into a traditionally difficult-to-penetrate market, the transaction will diversify Aurora's distribution channels that expand its go-to-market capabilities.
Founded in 2009, One Payment specialises in payment technology and processing for quick service restaurants, retailers, and service industries amongst others. With its acquisition, they will be able to expand their distribution by leveraging Aurora's full-service payment ecosystem and proprietary technology.
Payment service provider Nochex has planned to launch Click to Pay in partnership with Mastercard.
Click to Pay facilitates online checkout for consumers by eliminating the need to manually enter details such as name, card numbers or billing address when purchasing online as the information will be stored securely during the initial set-up phase. Details are embedded directly within checkout, creating an augmented user experience for consumers with fewer interruptions and buttons to click at checkout.
Intelligent recognition, tokenization of card credentials and adherence to global standards provide a simple and secure checkout experience and gives consumers instant access to their preferred cards on every device.
Millions of cards are enrolled in Click to Pay and more than 10,000 merchants globally have already enabled their customers with the Click to Pay solution. It allows merchants to offer a seamless and secure payment method during the checkout process.
Accelerated by the change in online behaviour following COVID-19, Nochex is happy to be paving the way for easier online transactions and is making it as simple as possible for merchants to adopt. Click to Pay requires no additional integration. The function will be automatically added to all merchant web stores through the Nochex API and hosted payment pages.
Aurora Payments is a full-service provider (FSP). It unlocks the complicated world of payment processing for businesses with multiple bank sponsorships, the variety of technology platforms, a wide selection of hardware, on-site underwriting, and technical support experts.
The company makes up the ecosystem for payment mode acceptance, increased revenue streams, and capital opportunities.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions