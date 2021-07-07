|
Atome introduces Apple Pay in Singapore and Hong Kong

Wednesday 7 July 2021 15:41 CET | News

Atome has announced that its customers in Singapore and Hong Kong can now use Apple Pay to make purchases through Atome in physical retail stores and online.

Atome customers in Singapore and Hong Kong can initiate a purchase on the Atome app by selecting the one-tap Apple Pay option during checkout at a physical store or a website.

With Apple Pay, users can confirm and complete the purchase without having to enter their payment information again, which allows faster and more secure check out. Every Apple Pay purchase is authenticated with a glance or a touch with Face ID or Touch ID, or a device's passcode.


