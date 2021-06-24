|
Atlantic-Pacific Processing Systems, Switch Commerce partner to provide payment tools and integrations

Thursday 24 June 2021 14:38 CET | News

Atlantic-Pacific Processing Systems (APPS), a US-based technology and financial services solutions provider, and Switch Commerce, a debit processing platform provider, have formalised a strategic partnership to provide a suite of payment tools and integrations.

These payment tools and integrations aim to allow merchants, independent software vendors, processors, and banks access to single-source PIN and PINless debit and credit card processing solutions. APPS is launching new semi-integrated APIs for electronic cash registers and POS terminals, as well as APIs for ISVs and developers who want access to these design solutions and debit networks.

Clients using the APPS platform can offer a suite of payment solutions using a SaaS infrastructure and private branding to manage their businesses. This includes access to all data for consolidated review and optimisation, custom report creation, and the opportunity to collaborate with APPS for user interface and data enhancement requests.


