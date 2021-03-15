|
AsiaPay, Trabble partner to integrate payment gateway into guest engagement platform

China-based digital payment solution provider AsiaPay has partnered with Trabble, a platform for guest engagement in the travel and hospitality industry, to integrate AsiaPay’s payment gateway, PayDollar into Trabble’s platform.

The partnership aims to boost the booking experience offered on Trabble's platform by providing an automated way of making upfront payments when booking online or on mobile. Hotels can accept their global and local customers' preferred methods of payment, including international credit card, internet banking, and regional digital wallets such as AliPay, WeChat Pay, and GrabPay.

AsiaPay is an accredited payment processor and payment gateway solution vendor for banks. It is a certified IPSP for merchants and also a certified international 3-D Secure vendor for Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and JCB.

Trabble offers a Software as a Service solution to consolidate the travel industry through an automated guest engagement platform.


