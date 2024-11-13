Aryza expands partnership with GoCardless to enhance payment solutions

This alliance will see both companies work closely to deliver advanced payment solutions for Aryza’s clients, now with more of GoCardless’ services embedded directly within Aryza’s platform. Under this new agreement, Aryza plans to incorporate GoCardless’ Open Banking Instant Bank Pay feature into its loan and lease management software, Aryza Lend, by 2025, with further integrations planned across additional product lines. This initiative provides Aryza’s customers with more payment choices, offering merchants a quick, cost-effective alternative to traditional card payments for one-off transactions.
Aryza’s clients will also benefit from GoCardless’ Success+ feature, which uses machine learning to help recover failed payments by analysing transaction data and timing retries effectively. According to the press release, on average, Success+ recovers around two-thirds of failed payments, enhancing the customer experience.
