Aria Systems, Worldline continue partnership for payment processing and recurring payment capabilities

Thursday 4 February 2021 11:51 CET | News

Aria Systems has revealed an expanded cooperation with Worldline, the Europe-based company specialised in the payments and transactional services industry.

Aria helps enterprises grow subscription and usage-based revenue, and the company’s customers benefit from a set of features and capabilities for their specific needs in subscription commerce through Ingenico, which is part of Worldline since late 2020. 

In addition, merchants can effectively mitigate fraud, reduce failed or delayed payments, and offer customers an increased number of payment options, including ACH and direct debit in the UK. 



