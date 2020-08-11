Sections
News

Apple Online Store adds new one-click Apple Card checkout option

Wednesday 12 August 2020 12:46 CET | News

Apple Online store has added a one-click checkout option so the consumers can now use it with their Apple Card instead of the existing regular credit/debit card, Apple Pay, and PayPal options.

Created by Apple and designed for iPhone, Apple Card brings together Apple’s hardware, software and services to transform the entire credit card experience.

Apple Card is currently available only in the US, and Apple hasn’t discussed any plans for its international expansion.


