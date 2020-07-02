Apple launches website for paying Apple Card bills online

The card.apple.com website lets Apple Card holders sign in with their Apple IDs. The website features a payments section that shows card balance front and center, along with the next scheduled payment date, and total card limits.
Monthly statements can be viewed and downloaded through another section of the website, while Settings allows users to add a bank account, manage scheduled payments, or see their Mastercard network benefits. A support section of the website provides access to an Apple Card web user guide and a phone number that customers can call to get help.
All of these functions were previously available in the Wallet app, but having online access to Apple Card tools is useful for those who prefer managing their credit cards from their computers rather than their iPhones. It also allows Apple Card to be used without the need to own an iPhone or an iPad for the first time, which is a major change.
