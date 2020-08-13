Sections
News

APEXX, PayPal partner to allow merchants to access more payment methods

Thursday 13 August 2020 13:12 CET | News

Global payments platform APEXX Global has partnered with PayPal and the PayPal Commerce Platform (PPCP) to help merchants access more payment methods.

According to the press release, APEXX combines acquirers, gateways, shopping carts, and alternative payments methods into a single API connection. On the other hand, PayPal’s Commerce Platform for Marketplaces and Platforms connects merchants, buyers, and partners globally, while is integrated with Facebook and Instagram, among many others. 

APEXX’s collaboration with PayPal will enable merchants to access more payment methods, while it will launch Venmo’s digital wallet on the platform, further adding it to the choice of payment options available. 

Moreover, through the collaboration, APEXX will enable merchants to benefit from a mix of alternative payment options, currency and, country coverage that facilitates the onboarding process. Besides, the broad range of payment alternatives are complemented by security, data privacy and fraud protection.

