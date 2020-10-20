Amazon rolls out a programme that pays consumers for their data on non-Amazon purchases

According to TechCrunch, the programme is called Amazon Shopper Panel, and asks users to send in 10 receipts per month for any purchases made at non-Amazon retailers, including grocery stores, department stores, drug stores, and entertainment outlets such as movie theaters, theme parks, and restaurants.
Participants will benefit from the newly launched Amazon Shopper Panel mobile app on iOS and Android to take pictures of paper receipts that qualify or they can opt to forward emailed receipts to receipts@panel.amazon.com to earn a USD 10 reward that can then be applied to their Amazon Balance or used as a charitable donation. Besides, users are enabled to earn additional rewards each month for every survey they complete. The surveys are optional and ask consumers about brands and products that may interest the them. The rewards may vary, depending on the survey.
Furthermore, the programme is available in the US, by opt-in and invite-only. Therefore, invited participants can download the newly launched Shopper Panel app and join the panel, while other interested users can use the app to join a waitlist for an invite.
Although Amazon claims it will delete any sensitive information from the receipts users upload, it doesn’t delete users’ personal information. Instead, it's stored in accordance with its existing Privacy Policy, allowing users to delete their previously uploaded receipts, if they choose, TechCrunch stated.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions