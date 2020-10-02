Alternative Airlines, QuadPay partner to offer US-based travellers an instalment payment option

According to the press release, whether looking to hop between states or jet-off internationally, US-based travellers can search and book flights on more than 600 global airlines – including American Airlines, Delta Airlines, Emirates, and Norwegian – and split the total cost into four interest-free payments, paid over six weeks.
The initiative has been driven by an increasing demand from consumers for convenient and user-friendly alternatives to traditional credit cards. Therefore, US-based travellers simply need to search for their flights on the Alternative Airlines website and select QuadPay as their chosen payment method at checkout. Afterwards, QuadPay will perform a credit check, which has zero impact on the user’s credit score.
Furthermore, the flight reservation can be confirmed immediately, locking-in today’s prices. The total cost is split into four equal payments, with the first 25% taken at the time of purchase and the additional three payments taken over six weeks, and no interest is charged. Travellers will pay the price that they see at checkout, without any hidden fees or additional charges later. Users can even download QuadPay’s app to help manage their payments while on the road – or in the air.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions