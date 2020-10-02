|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Alternative Airlines, QuadPay partner to offer US-based travellers an instalment payment option

Friday 2 October 2020 12:21 CET | News

Alternative Airlines has partnered with QuadPay to enable US-based travellers to split the cost of their flights into four interest-free payments.

According to the press release, whether looking to hop between states or jet-off internationally, US-based travellers can search and book flights on more than 600 global airlines – including American Airlines, Delta Airlines, Emirates, and Norwegian – and split the total cost into four interest-free payments, paid over six weeks. 

The initiative has been driven by an increasing demand from consumers for convenient and user-friendly alternatives to traditional credit cards. Therefore, US-based travellers simply need to search for their flights on the Alternative Airlines website and select QuadPay as their chosen payment method at checkout. Afterwards, QuadPay will perform a credit check, which has zero impact on the user’s credit score. 

Furthermore, the flight reservation can be confirmed immediately, locking-in today’s prices. The total cost is split into four equal payments, with the first 25% taken at the time of purchase and the additional three payments taken over six weeks, and no interest is charged. Travellers will pay the price that they see at checkout, without any hidden fees or additional charges later.  Users can even download QuadPay’s app to help manage their payments while on the road – or in the air. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Alternative Airlines, QuadPay, US, travelers, interest-free payments, instalment payments, American Airlines, Delta Airlines, Emirates, Norwegian, credit cards, checkout, credit check, credit score
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like