News

Alta by Helium 10 allows Amazon sellers to benefit from a suite of financial solutions

Friday 7 August 2020 10:49 CET | News

Helium 10 has launched its Alta programme that allows Amazon sellers to use features such as digital wallets, rapid approval of credit lines, and international direct payments.

According to the press release, based on marketplace performance, Alta users can gain up to USD 1 million in rapid approval credit lines. At a time when most lending institutions are being cautious, Alta is accelerating due to its understanding of ecommerce sellers.

Moreover, by using the Alta programme, Amazon sellers will no longer have to wait to access their funds every two weeks. Daily advances give sellers immediate access to their money, allowing them to re-invest in their businesses and stay competitive.

Furthermore, with Alta, payments can be accepted internationally from countries where a local business entity is not even present. Therefore, payments can be securely stored in multiple currencies and converted when needed. 

Besides, with Alta's digital wallet, users can pay suppliers in over 200 countries while storing 37 currencies for smoother transactions, expanding reach and streamlining global business operations.

More: Link


